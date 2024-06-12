Free mental health resources for teens and tweens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — As most parents can relate, the teen years can be difficult, and not just for the actual teenager finding their voice and identity. It can be a tough time for the entire family.

As part of the solution to feelings of anxiety or depression that can sometimes develop during the teen years, the Center for Child Counseling in Palm Beach Gardens is offering social and emotional learning groups for tweens and early teens this summer.

At no cost, each small group will meet weekly for eight weeks for one hour. Each group includes a licensed and registered mental health counselor.

Representatives with the CFCC said these small groups aim to foster a sense of connectivity, build resilience and coping skills, and reduce feelings of depression and anxiety.

If you'd like to learn more about these groups, email intake@centerforchildcounseling.org.