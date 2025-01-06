Flu and RSV cases on the rise on the Treasure Coast

We’ve turned the calendar to 2025 but respiratory illnesses spreading during the holiday season are sticking around.

Doctors are calling it a "tripledemic" — with norovirus, flu and RSV on the rise nationwide.

But on the Treasure Coast, WPTV spoke to two doctors at HCA Florida Lawnwood and they said that it’s only flu and RSV cases rising in the region.

Christian Adams from Port St. Lucie said he knows a lot of people starting to catch something.

“There’s a few other people I know, that have been coughing or like sneezing,” said Adams. “I’ve seen symptoms.”

Right now the CDC said nationwide there’s a tripledemic of norovirus, flu and RSV.

While norovirus cases are low on the Treasure Coast, Dr. Nick Kattan with HCA Florida Lawnwood told WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield flu cases are rising in the region, especially after the holidays.

“During the winter, there's a lot more close contact, sniffles, and then that's usually how you start spreading the disease around,” said Dr. Kattan.

While the spike is lower than last year, Kattan said the region’s growing population and return of the snowbirds requires his staff to prepare for an increase of patient volume.

“We staff adequately, and we just make sure we need to be efficient in people, sending people home and they're ready to go home, so that we can open up beds for the people that are just arriving to the ER,” said Kattan.

Dr. Marquila Freeland, a pediatrician, told WPTV that RSV cases are also increasing, but not as severe as 2023.

“It is still a prevalent issue that we're seeing right now,” said Freeland.

To build the best defense against these viruses, Kattan said it’s important to wash your hands frequently.

But he added the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated.

“It's like wearing a seat belt,” said Kattan. “ It doesn't protect you from a car crash, but chances are, if you get into an accident, you probably won't die from it.”