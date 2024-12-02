What's getting kids sick? Doctors seeing uptick in respiratory illnesses

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Doctors across Palm Beach County are starting to see more cases of the flu, COVID, RSV and walking pneumonia in children.

Dr. Celina Moore is a pediatrician at West Boca Medical Center and she said the rise in cases is fairly normal for this time of year, and she expects cases to go up even more by next month.

"Children who go to school or are in daycare frequently get more sick than kids who stay at home," she said. "We usually see an uptick after Thanksgiving break, Christmas and winter break."

Moore said parents need to look for signs like fever and a lingering cough, because these could be signs of walking pneumonia.

If your child is experiencing any of these symptoms you need to take them to a pediatrician to have their lungs checked. Moore also said it's something that could require a special prescription.

Moore also said we could be seeing an increase of cases, because of a global decrease in children's vaccinations. She encourages parents to get their child vaccinated, because while it doesn't prevent them from getting sick, it can decrease the severity of the illness.

Despite the rise in cases there are a few things you can do to make sure your kids stay healthy this holiday season. Make sure that kids are getting enough vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Fruits like blueberries and leafy greens can boost the immune system. Teaching kids to wash their hands, cover their mouth to cough or sneeze, and don't send your kids to school if they don't feel good.

If your child isn't feeling well or has a cold, Dr. Dennis Cardriche said eating lots of chicken noodle soup, tea, honey, and rest can help your kids feel better and fight off their illness.