Florida surpasses 1,300 cases of monkeypox

Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/AP
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Two children have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the United States: a toddler in California and an infant who is not a U.S. resident, health officials said Friday, July 22, 2022. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Posted at 4:32 PM, Aug 16, 2022
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla.  — Florida has now surpassed 1,300 cases of monkeypox.

While the majority are in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of four was confirmed in Martin County.

Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on the Treasure Coast, said the recent news that a child under four tested positive in Martin County for monkeypox should remind people to be aware of the disease, though the risk to children is low.

“It is still pretty rare for children to get this. The transmission rate is not very high unless they’ve had direct contact with another person who has had monkeypox,” said Wicina.

Wicina said monkeypox does not present side effects or long-term effects, and that it looks like a lot of other childhood rashes they see.

Health officials in Martin County said they can’t add any more specifics about this child's case.

“The cases that involve especially young children are usually due to household contacts,” said Dr. Ulyee Choe, the Director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County.

He said the state has a robust surveillance program looking at whether the age demographics change among monkeypox patients.

“From what I’ve reviewed in some of the literature and expert opinions, they don’t believe that the schools, especially k-12, aren’t going to be big drivers of this,” said Choe.

Wicina said If a parent sees something on their child that concerns them, contact their health care provider.

“The best advice is to cover the rash and isolate the children from places like school until they know what it might be,” Wicina added.

