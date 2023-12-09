Florida company fills prescriptions with online service

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With COVID-19 and flu hospitalizations on the rise recently, those needing a quick doctor's appointment and prescription now have an alternative to long lines and crowded offices.

TelyRx, a telecomunication health service based in Clearwater, is giving people another option to get the prescriptions they need without the hassle.

Users can shop for their prescriptions, buy them, get them approved by a physician and have what you need delivered to your door within a day or two depending on where you live.

All prescriptions fulfilled by TelyRx are processed without health insurance.



"As a busy mom, I have five kids," Joy McAdams, who is chief marketing officer with TelyRX, said. "The last thing I want to do is wait for a doctor’s appointment because you know how that goes and then also have to go to the pharmacy and wait in line at the pharmacy especially during the cold and flu season. You’re exposing yourself. That’s where everyone is going when they’re sick right? ... You can just get it shipped directly to your house."

WPTV Joy McAdams is chief marketing officer with TelyRx.



She added: "Let me emphasize we're not replacing health care."

"You’re already using things you know already work for you. Simplethingss like a Z-pak, cold and flu medications. We have things for like UTI’s (urinary tract) or dermatology meds and even like a prescription for hair growth."

TelyRx can be reached at 800-878-1660.

Last month NBC News reported sustained increases in flu cases nationwide while kids are also getting hit hard by respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV,

