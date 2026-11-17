BOCA RATON, Fla. — For families with children who have an acute speech disorder known as Child Apraxia of Speech, it's always a race against the clock to find the most optimal therapy.

Researchers at Florida Atlantic University may have recently discovered that helping to connect the dots between a child's brain and their speech could come down to the time of day of their therapy.

WATCH: The best treatment for complex speech disorder could come down to timing

Study: Time of day could make speech therapy more effective

Sara Tutoni's daughter was too young to participate in the study, but the family does seek treatment at FAU for CAS. Tutoni says she realized something wasn't right around age 2.

"She could make every sound an animal makes, every sound a car makes, but no words," Tutoni said.

In the study, published in the journal Clinical Linguistics & Phonetics, FAU researchers shared a striking difference in how speech-motor learning unfolded for participants with and without CAS. Their findings suggest that the time of day may influence speech-motor learning differently in young people with CAS and could eventually help clinicians identify ways to make therapy more effective without simply adding more hours of treatment.

The study consisted of 82 adolescents and young adults ages 12 to 21 with and without CAS. Researchers found that participants with typical speech showed a slight benefit from evening training, while those with CAS performed better after morning training.

Dr. Anne van Zelst, one of the lead researchers, says further study is needed, but believes this starting point could be critical to helping families and other stakeholders save time and money on expensive therapies.

"(It could save) parents, school districts and insurance companies. It's very demanding on families," van Zelst said.

Tutoni said she wishes she would've had tools like this early on and sees it as a game changer for other families navigating CAS. Her focus is on her daughter and giving her the best chance at success.

Click here to read the full study.