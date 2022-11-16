Families battling sick households as children incur string of illnesses

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Did your child recently recover from being sick only to become ill again? Did their fever last for several days?

Parents are finding out that currently there are a plethora of illnesses that are affecting families.

Loading up her children on vitamins, Briana D'Andrea of Wellington hopes they can fight off whatever sickness comes next.

"It was almost like a tornado when it all happened," D'Andrea said.

It started when her 6-year-old daughter got a fever.

WPTV Briana D'Andrea explains the illnesses that her family has been battling the last few weeks.

"I want to say it was about 101 [degrees], and she just started throwing up," D'Andrea said. "She threw up … nine times."

Days later her son got sick.

At Rhonda Trust's house, she faced a similar domino effect.

"One by one, all of us in the house ended up with, I'm assuming, it was a virus," Trust said. "It wasn't COVID."

Dr. Celina Moore, a pediatrician at West Boca Medical Center, said since kids have been back around crowds, they're getting a mash-up of everything they missed out on during the pandemic.

WPTV Rhonda Trust says her entire family has been impacted by various illnesses.

"We are seeing kids who catch one thing and then a few days later catch something else," Moore.

The flu, strep throat, stomach bugs and many other viruses that don’t even have names are making the rounds.

"They're all getting it all at the same time," Moore said. "And it's just not one generation, it's a whole bunch of kids over multiple years that haven't been exposed."

Moore said she's not really seeing many COVID-19 cases.

She said some children's fevers are lasting several days, but parents should not be scared.

WPTV Dr. Celina Moore gives advice for parents amid a wave of illnesses impacting families.

"Don't just look at the number on the thermometer, look at the child," Moore said. "If as the temperature is dropping [and] the child is looking pretty ill, that would be a reason to call the pediatrician."

D'Andrea said lots of fluids and rest got her family through it.

"It's one of those things where your children are going to get sick," D'Andrea said. "It builds their immunity."

Doctors advise that if a fever lasts more than five days, that's a red flag to call a doctor. Parents are always advised to call a pediatrician when they are in doubt about their child's health.