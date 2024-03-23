Doctor explains ways for women to combat stress

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — March is Women's History Month and area physicians are exploring progress women have made in overcoming stress.

Medical professionals say focusing on health routines like getting fresh air and a full night's rest are great ways to prevent high stress from negatively affecting health.

Krista Imre, a naturopathic doctor at Live Wellness Health in West Palm Beach, said women are affected by three types of stress in particular.

"Chemical stress is one of them so our environment but also the food we are eating, things like trauma emotional stress can come from things like social media or our past history, and then we have physical weight so things like carrying extra weigh, all three of those add up to stress in our body.

Nutrition, sleep management and meditation are part of the pillars of health that the doctor said can be used to combat stress.

If left unchecked, stress can lead to inflammation and other chronic conditions.

"Anything that our cellular memory holds on to can impact our health," she said. "Women in particular tend to hold on to things emotionally so if you're not working though that every single day through therapy, through exercise, through eating right all of these things, then your body is going to continue feeling the effects of stress."

