Compass Center in Lake Worth Beach holding discussion on monkeypox as cases grow

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Health officials continue to work on controlling the spread of monkeypox as the outbreak continues to grow.

Nationally the number of cases is approaching 6,000 with more than 400 cases confirmed in Florida. That number now includes two cases in Martin County.

The Florida Department of Health in Martin County tells WPTV that both instances involve people in the age range of 45 to 49 years old.

The risk to the general population in Palm Beach County also remains low with 30 positive cases.

Still, questions remain about access to the monkeypox vaccine.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County said due to the current supply, the vaccine is only being offered to certain high-risk groups.

"There's really not a lot of information out there when it comes to monkeypox," Dillon Brooks at the Compass Center in Lake Worth Beach said.

The Compass Center is a gathering place for LGBTQ residents in Lake Worth Beach. The center is holding a discussion on the topic as cases continue to spread, particularly through the LGBTQ community.

Join us Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 6pm as we host a Townhall Meeting to provide information on Monkeypox(MPV). You can come to the center OR watch it live on our Facebook and Instagram pages. pic.twitter.com/NYeaaYpGSJ — Compass Center (@CompassCenter) August 1, 2022

"We're going to be talking about everything from what is monkeypox/meningitis, how is it treated, what is the prognoses, everything," Brooks said.

It's also an opportunity Tuesday night to educate, he said.

"The biggest thing we want to get out of this town hall this evening is spreading awareness and also getting rid of the stigma," Brooks said.

Right now, the majority of Florida's monkeypox cases are in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Health experts said that the disease is rarely fatal.

Three states — New York, California and Illinois — have declared public health emergencies concerning monkeypox.

Tuesday night's discussion starts at 6 p.m at the center, located at 201 North Dixie Highway in Lake Worth Beach, and will be streamed live on their Facebook and Instagram pages.