Candida auris in Florida: Third-most clinical cases among all states

349 clinical cases of deadly fungus reported in Florida through 2022
This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a strain of Candida auris cultured in a petri dish at a CDC laboratory.
Posted at 2:51 PM, Mar 21, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A deadly fungus that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling an increasing threat to public health care spread at an "alarming rate" during the coronavirus pandemic and has been detected in Florida, the CDC said Monday.

The fungus, called Candida auris, preys primarily on "very sick" people and is generally not a threat to healthy people, the CDC said in a news release.

C. auris is resistant to most antifungal medications, spreads easily in health-care facilities and can cause severe infections with high death rates, the CDC said.

According to CDC data published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, C. auris was first detected in the U.S. in 2016 and has been spreading ever since, but its most rapid rise occurred at health-care facilities in 2020 and 2021.

"The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases is concerning and emphasizes the need for continued surveillance, expanded lab capacity, quicker diagnostic tests and adherence to proven infection prevention and control," Dr. Meghan Lyman, the CDC epidemiologist who was the lead author of the paper, said.

A CDC map indicates that there have been 349 clinical cases reported in Florida through 2022.

Clinical cases of C. auris have been detected in 28 states, plus Washington, D.C.

Only Nevada (384) and California (359) have more clinical cases than Florida.

LocationClinical Cases
Alabama6
Arizona17
California359
Colorado1
Delaware5
District of Columbia19
Florida349
Georgia12
Hawaii1
Illinois276
Indiana87
Iowa0
Kentucky22
Louisiana10
Maryland46
Massachusetts2
Michigan33
Minnesota1
Mississippi5
Nevada384
New Jersey94
New Mexico1
New York326
Ohio79
Pennsylvania33
Tennessee8
Texas160
Virginia40
Wisconsin1

* Clinical cases are based on cultures or culture-independent diagnostic testing from specimens collected during the course of clinical care for the purpose of diagnosing or treating disease.

