Candida auris in Florida: Third-most clinical cases among all states

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A deadly fungus that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling an increasing threat to public health care spread at an "alarming rate" during the coronavirus pandemic and has been detected in Florida, the CDC said Monday.

The fungus, called Candida auris, preys primarily on "very sick" people and is generally not a threat to healthy people, the CDC said in a news release.

C. auris is resistant to most antifungal medications, spreads easily in health-care facilities and can cause severe infections with high death rates, the CDC said.

According to CDC data published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, C. auris was first detected in the U.S. in 2016 and has been spreading ever since, but its most rapid rise occurred at health-care facilities in 2020 and 2021.

"The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases is concerning and emphasizes the need for continued surveillance, expanded lab capacity, quicker diagnostic tests and adherence to proven infection prevention and control," Dr. Meghan Lyman, the CDC epidemiologist who was the lead author of the paper, said.

A CDC map indicates that there have been 349 clinical cases reported in Florida through 2022.

Clinical cases of C. auris have been detected in 28 states, plus Washington, D.C.

Only Nevada (384) and California (359) have more clinical cases than Florida.

Location Clinical Cases Alabama 6 Arizona 17 California 359 Colorado 1 Delaware 5 District of Columbia 19 Florida 349 Georgia 12 Hawaii 1 Illinois 276 Indiana 87 Iowa 0 Kentucky 22 Louisiana 10 Maryland 46 Massachusetts 2 Michigan 33 Minnesota 1 Mississippi 5 Nevada 384 New Jersey 94 New Mexico 1 New York 326 Ohio 79 Pennsylvania 33 Tennessee 8 Texas 160 Virginia 40 Wisconsin 1

* Clinical cases are based on cultures or culture-independent diagnostic testing from specimens collected during the course of clinical care for the purpose of diagnosing or treating disease.

