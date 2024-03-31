Watch Now
5 tips to stave off cancer

To stave off cancer, exercise of 75 to 150 minutes per week is recommended.
Posted at 11:04 AM, Mar 31, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The American Cancer Society just came out with a startling new statistic.

For the first time, more than 2 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in 2024. It’s a number shocking caregivers.

Physicians have a few recommendations and this checklist to stay healthy and stave off cancer.

  • Stop smoking.
  • Exercise 75 to 100 minutes per week
  • Eat a colorful diet with lots of fruits and vegetables
  • No more than one glass of alcohol daily.
  • Set up your screenings, including mammograms, colonoscopies, melanoma checks
