5 tips to stave off cancer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The American Cancer Society just came out with a startling new statistic.
For the first time, more than 2 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in 2024. It’s a number shocking caregivers.
Physicians have a few recommendations and this checklist to stay healthy and stave off cancer.
- Stop smoking.
- Exercise 75 to 100 minutes per week
- Eat a colorful diet with lots of fruits and vegetables
- No more than one glass of alcohol daily.
- Set up your screenings, including mammograms, colonoscopies, melanoma checks