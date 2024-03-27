5 health tests for women at every stage of life

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — March is Women’s Health Month. Tackling your long-term health through prevention is really the best prescription. We talked to physicians from Pembroke Pines to Port St. Lucie and compiled a comprehensive list of health checks for women at every age and stage of life.





Dr. Christopher Chang with Joe DiMaggio Hospital in Pembroke Pines is one of the preeminent physicians in allergy and immunology in the country. He said sometimes you have to go beyond the checklist.

“If you present with symptoms of recurrent infections, for example, pneumonia, skin abscesses or meningitis or you know, we get cold viruses or if you have unusual infections, then these are indications that there may be something more going on,” Chang said.

Chang recommends, when faced with chronic symptoms, further testing or referrals to a specialist is in order.

These are the five tests recommended:

Ages 18-39

Cervical cancer screening,

PAP and HPV testing

Screening for gonorrhea and chlamydia

Screening for contraception or contraception counseling

Recommended immunizations.

Ages 40-65

Breast cancer screening

Colorectal cancer screening

Glaucoma screening

Melanoma screening

Lung cancer screening

Osteoporosis screening

Over 65