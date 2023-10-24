South Florida reality TV star raises scholarship money in mother's name

JUPITER, Fla. — He's a South Florida celebrity on a mission to carry on his mother's dream of education. Tyler Cameron stars on "Special Forces" airing on WFLX Fox 29.

Cameron is also well-know for being a contestant on "The Bachelorette."

Growing up in Jupiter, his mother Andrea was a huge part of his family and the community. She unexpectedly died in 2020.

Now the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation helps fund scholarships for college education.

Five scholarships were awarded to Palm Beach County high school students last year and Tyler hopes to double that this year.

He hopes to do that with money raised at the second annual Andrea C. Cameron gala scheduled for Thursday.

"Right now, education's huge for us," Cameron said. "My mom, that's all she cared about was our education, my friends' education, so that's what we're trying to do now. She was a best friend for everybody and she was the rock. So we want to honor that and keep that going so now she can be the rock for these kids and help pay for their college."

Applications for the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation scholarship open Nov. 14.

To learn more about how to apply and what else the foundation does in the community, click here.