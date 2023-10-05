Watch Now
Broward County janitor gives signed Lionel Messi paintings to charity

Joseph Gormley turns passion project into charitable endeavor
Broward County janitor Joseph Gormleyis auctioning off his signed Lionel Messi paintings and hopes to inspire others with a Messi mural.
Posted at 10:50 AM, Oct 05, 2023
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Joseph Gormley is a janitor who has turned a passion into reality.

Gormley said his true passion is painting.

"I love to paint," Gormley said.

His painting of one of the world's best soccer players quickly caught the eye of the superstar.

Joseph Gormley with four of his Lionel Messi paintings
Joseph Gormley got Lionel Messi to sign all four of his paintings.

Gormley had four of his Lionel Messi paintings signed. They're now being sold at auction. All the proceeds will be going to charity.

"Seriously, the best soccer player in the world, to be here on our doorstep, it's an honor and a privilege to be painting somebody as amazing as Messi," he said.

Gormley's newest project will bring the community together as he hopes to get as many people to help him paint a Messi mural.

