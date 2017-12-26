FDLE Alert for missing Jacksonville teen girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla -

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Elizabeth Rivas Cordona, a White/Hispanic female, 16 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 152 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, last seen in the area of the 1400th block of Lostara Avenue West in Jacksonville, Florida.

She was last seen wearing a gray Guns and Roses shirt and ripped blue jeans.

The child may be in the company of Julian Salazar Zavala, a White/Hispanic male, 29 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 250 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue long sleeve and blue jeans. He has a scorpion tattoo on his right ankle and Jesus hands on his upper right arm.

They may be traveling in a 1999, maroon Ford F250, Florida tag number DSM1M. The truck is a dually and has chrome running boards along the sides.

When located, DO NOT APPROACH, contact law enforcement. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.