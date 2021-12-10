Watch
NewsEpstein

Actions

Prosecution rests in sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell

Lawyers for British socialite move for immediate acquittal
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Elizabeth Williams/AP
In this courtroom sketch, Annie Farmer, far right, testifies on the witness stand during the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in New York. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz is at far left, at the podium questioning Farmer. Judge Alison Nathan is on the bench, center.
Sketches of Annie Farmer, Lara Pomerantz, Alison Nathan during Ghislaine Maxwell trial, Dec. 10, 2021
Posted at 5:05 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 17:05:53-05

NEW YORK — Prosecutors at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell have completed presenting their case against the British socialite accused of sexually abusing teenage girls with her late companion, financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier Friday, key accuser Annie Farmer testified that Maxwell and Epstein forced themselves on her during a 1996 visit to Epstein's sprawling New Mexico ranch when she was just 16.

Maxwell has denied charges she groomed underage girls for Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019.

Her lawyers said the government is making her a scapegoat for alleged sex crimes committed by her onetime boyfriend and moved immediately for a judgment of acquittal Friday afternoon.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)