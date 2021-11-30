Watch
Jeffrey Epstein pilot resumes testimony at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr. says British socialite 'No. 2' in Epstein's world
Elizabeth Williams/AP
In this courtroom sketch, Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr., who was one of Jeffrey Epstein's pilots, testifies on the witness stand during Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in New York.
Posted at 11:52 AM, Nov 30, 2021
NEW YORK — A longtime pilot for Jeffrey Epstein has resumed his testimony at the trial of a British socialite charged with helping the financier find teenage girls to sexually abuse.

Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr. testified Tuesday that Ghislaine Maxwell was the "No. 2" in the hierarchy of Epstein's world. He said Epstein was No. 1.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: The Jeffrey Epstein Case

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges. Her lawyer said she's being made a scapegoat for Epstein's bad behavior.

Visoski testified briefly on Monday before beginning Tuesday on the witness stand.

So far, prosecutors have used his testimony to show jurors pictures of Epstein's homes.

