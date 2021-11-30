Jeffrey Epstein pilot resumes testimony at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

NEW YORK — A longtime pilot for Jeffrey Epstein has resumed his testimony at the trial of a British socialite charged with helping the financier find teenage girls to sexually abuse.

Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr. testified Tuesday that Ghislaine Maxwell was the "No. 2" in the hierarchy of Epstein's world. He said Epstein was No. 1.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: The Jeffrey Epstein Case

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges. Her lawyer said she's being made a scapegoat for Epstein's bad behavior.

Visoski testified briefly on Monday before beginning Tuesday on the witness stand.

So far, prosecutors have used his testimony to show jurors pictures of Epstein's homes.