House Oversight Committee Democrats hold Palm Beach County hearing with Epstein survivors

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse gathered in Palm Beach County on Tuesday for a "shadow hearing" with Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

In the nearly three-hour hearing, Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel and U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida, asked survivors about how the current administration's actions have hindered the quest for justice, with Rep. Jasmine Crockett calling it "obstruction of justice."

Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico asked the women what justice would look like to them, and a survivor named Roza offered this response:

"I appreciate you asking that question, but I don't know, that's your job. You guys have to figure out how to make justice, not me. And you can't give me justice. When I came to this country, I thought, something's going to be different. And I am shocked that this is happening here in the United States. You keep on saying this is the worst case in the United States, but it's not. It's the worst case in the world."

WATCH: 'You can't give me justice'

Epstein survivor: 'You can't give me justice'

Survivor Courtney Wild said, "I don't think justice will ever be served in this case," but added that fixing the Crime Victims' Rights Act would give survivors some semblance of justice.

They were also asked about former Attorney General Pam Bondi, and what they would ask her.

Jena-Lisa Jones: "You're a woman. You're a mother. And you look at us, couldn't even look at the survivors. So what's your part in this?"

Dani Bensky: "What was the process, and we would ask the same of Todd Blanche — what was the process for moving Ghislaine Maxwell?"

Oversight Committee Democrats/YouTube Congressman Robert Garcia with photo of Pam Bondi and survivors.

When asked if President Trump broke his promise to help survivors, Jones responded: "He's broken many promises."

WATCH FULL HEARING: