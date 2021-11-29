Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein were 'partners in crime,' prosecutor says

NEW YORK — A prosecutor said Ghislaine Maxwell and the late Jeffrey Epstein were "partners in crime" in the sexual abuse of teenage girls.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz told the New York jury in opening statements Monday at Maxwell's sex trafficking trial that she is accused of recruiting and grooming girls for the financier to abuse from 1994 to 2004.

Defense lawyer Bobbi Sternheim countered in an opening statement that the 59-year-old British socialite was being made a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself two years ago.

Maxwell used to date Epstein and has been jailed in Brooklyn since her arrest. She claims she is innocent.