Cash payments to teen girls described at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Witness says teens would emerge from Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach estate with $100 bills
Elizabeth Williams/AP
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell seated at the defense table in a red sweater, second from left, between two U.S. marshals next to defense lawyer Jeffrey Pagliuca, third from right, during her sex-abuse trial, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in New York.
Posted at 8:39 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 08:39:54-05

NEW YORK — A former boyfriend of a woman who said she was paid to give sexual favors to Jeffrey Epstein starting at age 14 corroborated parts of her account at the sex trafficking trial of the millionaire's longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The man said Wednesday on multiple occasions in the early 2000s he drove three girls he knew to Epstein's estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The teenagers would emerge an hour later with $100 bills.

The girls included a woman who testified Tuesday that she made hundreds of dollars giving sexualized massages to Epstein.

Maxwell's lawyers said she wasn't aware of any sexual misconduct.

