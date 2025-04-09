Westward Elementary teacher turns classroom into pop-up market so students can learn math skills

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is examining what one local school is doing to teach your kids how money works, all part of April being National Financial Literacy month.

Students at Westward Elementary in West Palm Beach walked into school Wednesday morning to find their classroom turned into Panther Mart, a pop-up mock supermarket.

Their third-grade teacher, Jessica Estele, put this project together.

Victor Joges/WPTV

Students ran the show, with the goal of learning how to run a store and apply what they’ve learned in math lessons to the real world.

Students were taught basic financial concepts like earning, saving, spending and business operations.

"Imagine a classroom where math was not just number on a page but the key to running a real store," said Estele. "So, here we want the students to explore money. Not just money in the sense of adding and subtracting."

She also said these lessons will be extremely helpful for kids who understand math concepts but can get caught up in word problems.