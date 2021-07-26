Virtual panel to focus on equity and inclusion in Palm Beach County schools

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A virtual panel is being held on Monday on equity and inclusion in the education system.

It's one of several workshops that State Rep. Kelly Skidmore is hosting this summer to further conversations on social justice in Palm Beach County.

"It’s hard, it’s emotional, it’s passion driven," said Dr. Cynthia Mruczek.

Mruczek has spent most of her career in education advocating for equity and inclusion.

"I’ve been an educator for almost 25 years now. We’ve been talking about diversity for a long time, but I think at least from my perspective it seems like there’s a renewed commitment for what that actually means," Mruczek said.

Mruczek is the coordinator of the Leadership in Special and Inclusive Education certificate program at the University of Kansas.

"How we support and engage kids with disabilities in the K through 12 system," Mruczek said.

She’s one of several panelists joining a virtual workshop Monday evening, focusing on improving education for all here in Palm Beach County.

“Not using code words, code words like diversity to talk about racial injustice or to talk about disability rights," Mruczek said.

Rep. Skidmore is hosting the panel, which is open to the public.

“I’m only 4’10". You know, people dismiss you, disregard you, and demean you. None of that, none of what my experiences have been, I don’t think can compare to what I’ve heard a lot of my friends and colleagues that they have been dealing with," Skidmore said.

Skidmore said one of her goals for this panel is to educate people on inequities in the educational system.

"Let’s have a conversation about what it really means and what that stigma is or that taboo is that we can alleviate, and we can all come away with this with a little better understanding," Skidmore said.

The "District Dialogue" virtual panel is being held Monday at 6 p.m. To take part, click here.