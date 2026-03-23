Vanderbilt University gifted 8 parcels of land for West Palm Beach downtown campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Vanderbilt University pushes forward with its fundraising campaign for a West Palm Beach campus, a major announcement Monday helped clear one of the final hurdles to make the project a reality.

“Vanderbilt is coming to West Palm Beach,” said Jeff Greene, founder of The Greene School. “It’s official. It’s happening.”

Greene announced he will donate eight parcels of land in downtown West Palm Beach, near Sapodilla Avenue and Datura and Fern streets, for the proposed campus.

Vanderbilt University looking to expand to WPB

Greene said he purchased the land years ago with the intention of eventually using it for a project that could have a broader community impact—such as a museum or hospital. Now, that vision is taking shape through the university.

WATCH: How will Vanderbilt's campus impact West Palm Beach financially?

How will proposed Vanderbilt campus impact West Palm Beach financially

Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier told WPTV reporter Victor Jorges the land donation was one of the final hurdles for the project. He said the gift allows for a continuous campus layout in downtown West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James and Palm Beach County Mayor Sara Baxter also spoke at the announcement, expressing support for the project and gratitude for Greene’s donation.

Diermeier told WPTV the next step is designing the campus.

The new campus was approved in October 2024 by Palm Beach County commissioners.