Vanderbilt University launches $250 million fundraising campaign for West Palm Beach graduate campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Vanderbilt University announced Monday the launch of a $250 million fundraising campaign to support the construction of its planned graduate campus in downtown West Palm Beach.

The funding will help cover closing costs and construction expenses for the new facility, which will focus on graduate education in business and engineering.

Vanderbilt University looking to expand to WPB

Programs will include finance, management, space technology and defense manufacturing, with artificial intelligence and data science integrated throughout the curriculum.

"We've got work to do, and we're up to it, and we're excited to engage at this level and embrace this next phase and work towards construction, I think that's what everybody wants to see," Nathan Green, Vanderbilt's vice chancellor of government and community relations, said.

The campus will be constructed along South Tamarind Avenue between Fern and Datura streets.

The university, whose main campus is in Nashville, is also developing a program that would allow freshman and sophomore students to spend a semester studying at the West Palm Beach campus.

The new campus was approved in October 2024 by Palm Beach County commissioners.

