University of Florida eliminates Office of the Chief Diversity Officer, related staff positions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida announced Friday that it has closed the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer, eliminated DEI positions and administrative appointments and halted all DEI-focused contracts with outside vendors.

In a memo posted on the school's website, the university said the move was made by the university to comply with a Florida Board of Governors regulation on prohibited expenditures that was passed in January.

Following the announcement, Gov. Ron DeSantis posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, saying, "DEI is toxic and has no place in our public universities. I'm glad that Florida was the first state to eliminate DEI, and I hope more states follow suit."

DEI is toxic and has no place in our public universities.



I’m glad that Florida was the first state to eliminate DEI and I hope more states follow suit. https://t.co/oThvwowKu6 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 1, 2024

The school said the employees who had a position eliminated would receive 12 weeks of pay and could reapply for other jobs.

In addition to the closing of the office, the school said it will reallocate the office's $5 million in funds into a faculty recruitment fund.

Despite Friday's announcement, the memo said the school "will always be — unwavering in our commitment to universal human dignity."

DeSantis signed a law in 2023 that barred state universities from spending state or federal funds to promote, support, or maintain any programs that "advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, or promote or engage in political or social activism."