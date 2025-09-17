Turning Point USA sees surge in chapter applications following founder's assassination

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Charlie Kirk's assassination has put a spotlight on Turning Point USA, the organization he co-founded that advocates for conservative politics at high schools and colleges across the country.

The organization says it has received more than 50,000 applications from colleges and high schools wanting to start chapters since Kirk's death one week ago.

WATCH: At least five local colleges and seven high schools have chapters

Turning Point USA sees surge in schools wanting to start chapters

"I think that's an amazing thing," said Christopher Fritz of Fort Lauderdale.

"There are a lot of people who want their opinions to be heard," said Melanie Dearmas of West Palm Beach.

Currently, there are approximately 2,000-plus Turning Point USA chapters nationwide, including several in our viewing area.

In the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, at least five colleges and seven high schools have Turning Point USA chapters, ranging from private to public institutions, including Christian schools like Palm Beach Atlantic University.

When reflecting on the past seven days following the assassination, student Caylynn Perkins, a junior at Palm Beach Atlantic University says, "It does show the evil that takes place in this world."

"It's just really strange that he's just not here, whether you liked him or not," said John Kemp, also a junior at the university.

While Kirk had been known to be controversial, everyone I spoke with shared similar sentiments about his death.

"People might not like him, but he was still a person. He was murdered at the end of the day, and I feel like we should just have some respect for him," Dearmas said.

Students at Palm Beach Atlantic University told me that despite people speaking out against what Kirk stood for, they have seen people unified in condemning political violence.

"It's a beautiful thing to see, like, two different sides find common ground and know right from wrong," Perkins said.

Kirk's funeral is set for Sunday in Arizona. Local chapter members say some people are trying to attend on their own, but most have already participated in vigils or will be hosting prayer services on their campuses.

