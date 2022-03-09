Students at Weston high school walkout to protest 'Don't Say Gay' bill

WESTON, Fla. — High school students in Weston staged a walkout Wednesday to protest the passage of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill by the Florida legislature.

Students at Cypress Bay High School walked out at 9:30 a.m. and headed to the school's track.

The demonstration was a response to the passage of the controversial bill known officially as the "the Parents Rights in Education Bill."

"Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards," the bill states.

Parents would be able to sue districts over violations.

The bill now moves to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has indicated he'll sign it.