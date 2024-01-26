Student at Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale arrested after loaded gun found on campus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A student was arrested Friday at a school in Broward County after officers said a loaded gun was found on campus.

Fort Lauderdale police said they were notified by school security at Stranahan High School just before 2 p.m. that a student had a gun.

The school was placed on lockdown while officers responded and began to search the school.

The student in question was quickly located and a loaded gun was recovered by officers, Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said.

Police said no shooting occurred and no injuries were reported.

The student was placed into police custody Friday afternoon and criminal charges are pending.

The lockdown at the school was being lifted and dismissal was expected to resume as normal.