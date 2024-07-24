School District of Palm Beach County regains 'A' rating. What about your child's school?

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County has jumped back up to an "A" rating, according to new data released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Education.

The school grading system for the 2023/24 academic year was based, in part, on the results of statewide progress monitoring exams, as well as student performance in English language arts, math, science, and social studies, along with graduation rates, among other factors.

Palm Beach County, which had dropped to a B last year for the first time since 2018, has regained its A status.

The School District of Indian River County is the only other district in our viewing area with an A rating.

St. Lucie Public Schools and the Martin County School District both maintained a B, while the Okeechobee County School District has a C.

Farther south of us, Miami-Dade County Public Schools maintained its A status, while Broward County Public Schools jumped up to an A.

"This year’s school grades reflect Florida’s steadfast commitment to excellence in education," Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. said in a written statement. "Under Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership, we have continued to raise the bar for providing students with a quality education that suits their individual needs, and these school grades are proof positive that our approach is working."

According to the new data, 1,300 schools in Florida earned an A in 2024, a 6% increase over last year. In addition, 98 fewer schools earned a D or F compared to a year ago.

64% of all schools earned an A or B in 2024, compared to 57% in 2023

1,761 schools increased their grade or maintained an A in 2024

69% of the state's 602 charter schools received an A or B in 2024

In looking at specific grade levels, the Florida Department of Education said the number of elementary schools earning an A increased by 4%, the number of middle schools with an A increased by 7%, and and the number of high schools with an A jumped by 10%.

To see the complete report of school grades in Florida, including a county-by-county and school-by-school breakdown, click here.