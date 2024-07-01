Making the grade: Florida education leaders praise student test scores

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida education leaders are celebrating what they call "significant student growth and improvements" in the second year of statewide progress monitoring tests.

The Florida Department of Education on Monday released some of the results from the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) exams from the 2023/24 academic year.

According to the state, 53% of students tested in English language arts in grades 3-10 scored on or above grade level during the third round of progress monitoring exams at the end of the year, an increase of 4% from the same time the previous school year.

In addition, 55% of students tested in mathematics in all grades scored on or above grade level, a 4% increase from the year before.

Also seeing gains year-over-year were students in fifth and eighth grade science, as well as Biology 1, Algebra 1, and geometry students, and those taking U.S. history and civics exams, according to the state.

Locally, school districts in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties all reported year-over-year gains in English language arts for grades 3-10, as well as in math for all students.

"The substantial gains achieved by Florida’s students on all statewide assessments demonstrate that progress monitoring is working," Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz said. "I want to thank our teachers for their hard work in the classroom and the dedication of Florida’s students to growing throughout the year. Our dedication to our students and our willingness to change the status quo is why Florida is the number one state for education."

The progress monitoring system, which was first implemented during the 2022/23 academic year, was designed to provide students, parents, and teachers with real-time and immediate test results at the beginning, middle, and end of the school year to help students improve.

For a more in-depth look at the test results, click here.