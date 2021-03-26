School District of Palm Beach County asking for community input in setting next strategic plan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County is asking for input from families, employees, and students in order to determine priorities for the next multi-year Strategic Plan which is currently in development.

"The new Strategic Plan will build on accomplishments achieved over the past five years while also establishing goals that will reflect the district’s changing priorities in ensuring equity, access, and excellence in public education," the district said in a news release.

The district put together a brief survey consisting of six questions.

The survey is open until April 9 and your information is confidential.

To take the survey, click here.

Questions or comments related to the next Strategic Plan can be emailed to StrategicPlan@palmbeachschools.org.