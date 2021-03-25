School District of Palm Beach County against changes to Bright Futures Scholarship program

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County board members discussed the debate in Tallahassee over future funding for the Bright Futures Scholarship program.

"What really struck me is where it disproportionately harms disadvantaged Bright Future students who cannot attend college on a scholarship whose funding may or may not exist," school board member Karen Brill said.

State Sen. Dennis Baxley, of Ocala, proposed SB86, which looked to overhaul the scholarship program. After initial talk of potentially limiting the aid base on a student's degree, a proposal has since been rewritten.

Palm Beach County school leaders spoke with their lobbyists via video conferencing on the bill's status.

"The House still does not have a companion provision, but as you have all seen, it is important to the Senate president, so it's going to continue to be a part of the dialogue," lobbyist Ron LaFace said.

Board members eventually came to an agreement for a call to action asking other school leaders, teachers and staff to make their voices heard.

"We have so many contacts within the School District of Palm Beach County," board member Marcia Andrews said. "We need to reach out to them and have them help us right now to move this call to action."

Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said he will have the district's lobbyists speak with local legislators about fighting the bill.