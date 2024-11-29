SCHOOL CHOICE: 12 Martin County School District now offering Specialty Pathways

STUART, Fla. — On Sunday, Dec. 1, an application for Specialty Pathways will open up to any Martin County resident wishing their child to attend a school they are not currently zoned for.

There are 12 Martin County schools offering Specialty Pathways in hopes of preparing students for success after graduation.

The Martin County School District is taking action from inside and outside the classroom by bringing things like JROTC, career and technical education and environmental studies to campuses.

WPTV Enviornmental studies at South Fork High School

"Students are going to get the raw knowledge and skills each and every day throughout these programs for the next three, four or five years," Kevin Farrell, workforce coach at Martin County School District, said.

Ragan Hearn is a South Fork High School senior who showed WPTV around her JROTC stomping grounds.

Hearn explained the newfound confidence she has thanks to the specialty pathway that she chose at South Fork High School.

WPTV Landscaping and turf management at South Fork High School

"I was very shy coming into high school. I didn't have a lot of friends that transferred to South Fork with me even though I have been zoned for South Fork my entire life," she said. "I wouldn't be as confident as I am now, and I'm honestly proud to wear the uniform."

"It's a great opportunity for them to really explore. Martin County School District is stepping forward and offering great programs and we’re supporting them through the district with our CTE programs," said Farrell.

Martin County parents can apply online through the FOCUS Parent Portal starting Dec. 1. Controlled open enrollment for the district begins March 1, 2025.