Royal Palm Beach High School teacher pleads guilty after gun, knife brought on campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Royal Palm Beach Community High School teacher pleaded guilty and agreed to a plea deal Friday after police said he brought a loaded gun and knife onto campus earlier this year.

Robert Krasnicki, 43, will enter a pretrial intervention program for a year and must abide by a series of conditions to avoid prosecution.

Among the conditions of the agreement, Krasnicki must refrain from violating any law, cannot possess nor carry a firearm or weapon, complete a firearms safety course and must meet with a pretrial intervention officer as directed.

Krasnicki also agreed to a mental health evaluation and treatment.

The charges will be dropped if he meets all of the conditions of the agreement.

The math teacher was arrested in January after he left his motorcycle in an area that was blocking the northern gate of the school. When asked if he had any weapons on him, Krasnicki said he had a concealed handgun in his waistband, according to an arrest report.

While searching Krasnicki, police officers found a loaded Palmetto Dagger 9mm handgun, along with a pocketknife with a 3-inch blade.

Krasnicki said "he was being watched through his phone and was being listened to," the report said.

Principal Michelle Fleming said in January that Krasnicki would not be returning to the school.

Although no students or staff were threatened by Krasnicki, the possession of weapons on a school campus is illegal.