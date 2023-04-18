Power fully restored at Wellington Community High School

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Power has been fully restored to Wellington Community High School on Tuesday after what's believed to be a lightning strike left the school powerless the day before.

WPTV journalist Victor Jorges on Tuesday morning spoke directly with the front office at the school, which said the campus is back up and running and everything is back to normal.

In a series of callouts to parents and guardians on Monday, Principal Cara Hayden said a suspected lightning strike knocked out power to the school, located at 2101 Greenview Shores Boulevard, forcing the campus to operate on generator power.

There was no air conditioning, phones, or internet, and the cafeteria served bagged lunches.

On Monday afternoon, there were only 75 students on campus, according to Hayden's callout.

Hayden added that because of the unforeseen power failure, student absences on Monday will be excused and will be marked "S" for school-related absence.

"This school-related absence will not be counted toward determining if a student needs to pass the semester exam to get credit for the course," Hayden said.