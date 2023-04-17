Watch Now
NewsEducation

Actions

Wellington Community High School without power; air conditioning, phones, internet impacted

School operating on generator power, 'regularly scheduled instructional day,' according to callout
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Wellington High School
Posted at 9:26 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 09:26:09-04

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Wellington Community High School is without power on Monday and the outage is impacting services at the school, including air conditioning, phones, and internet.

In a callout to parents and guardians, school officials said power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m., based on the latest update from Florida Power and Light.

The school, located at 2101 Greenview Shores Boulevard, is currently operating on generator power and this is a "regularly scheduled instructional day."

However, the school does not have air conditioning, operating phones, or internet.

"District maintenance teams are working on providing assistance," the callout said.

For parents who want to pick their children up from school, early dismissal procedures are in place.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7