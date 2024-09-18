Port St. Lucie police investigate shooting threat at St. Lucie West Centennial High School

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police said Wednesday they're investigating a social media threat against St. Lucie West Centennial High School.

In a post on X just after 9:30 a.m., the Port St. Lucie Police Department said it received "multiple complaints of a school shooting threat that has been circulating around social media."

PSLPD Actively Investigating New Online School Threat



Earlier this morning, PSLPD received multiple complaints of a school shooting threat that has been circulating around social media. The threat alleges a shooting is to be carried out today at Centennial High School.



There… pic.twitter.com/kxLwfHSDrB — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) September 18, 2024

According to police, the threat said there was going to be a shooting Wednesday at Centennial High School, located at 1485 Southwest Cashmere Boulevard.

"There will be an extra law enforcement presence at Centennial High School this morning as we continue our investigation," the police department said on X.

No other information has been released.

