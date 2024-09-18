Watch Now
Port St. Lucie police investigate shooting threat at St. Lucie West Centennial High School

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police said Wednesday they're investigating a social media threat against St. Lucie West Centennial High School.

In a post on X just after 9:30 a.m., the Port St. Lucie Police Department said it received "multiple complaints of a school shooting threat that has been circulating around social media."

According to police, the threat said there was going to be a shooting Wednesday at Centennial High School, located at 1485 Southwest Cashmere Boulevard.

"There will be an extra law enforcement presence at Centennial High School this morning as we continue our investigation," the police department said on X.

No other information has been released.

