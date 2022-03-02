Park Vista High School girls choir to be opening act for classic rock band Foreigner

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A high school girls choir in Palm Beach County received a big surprise Wednesday from a world-renowned musician.

Jeff Pilson, who has been a bass guitarist for the classic rock band Foreigner since 2004, made a special appearance to speak with Park Vista High School students.

The choir learned from Pilson that the students won a local radio contest to be the opening act for Foreigner next week in Broward County.

Pilson appeared virtually to chat with the students and let the students know about the big event.

WPTV/Josh Navarro Jeff Pilson of Foreigner announces on March 2, 2022, that the Park Vista High School girls choir will open for the band during a performance in Pompano Beach.

The school's female choir, known as Prima, is the highest level ensemble at Park Vista.

It's comprised of 23 singers who must have at least one year of high school choral experience and pass an audition.

The groups perform music of all genres, styles and time periods. The pandemic prevented them from performing in-person and in public, so this surprise is extra special for the group.

The choir will open for Foreigner on March 10 at 8 p.m. at the Pompano Beach Amphitheatre.