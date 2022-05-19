Palm Beach Gardens teacher honored for saving student's life

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A local high school teacher is being hailed a hero following a dramatic rescue.

Inside William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens is where you’ll find Khamisi Guadalupe, doing what she loves. That’s teaching lessons in reading, a position shes held here for more than a decade.

But back in January, her students were taught a different kind of lesson, one that wasn’t planned or on the agenda.

In the middle of a lecture, one of her students started choking on a piece of gum.

"And once he went that way, I just ran over. Amd while he was still sitting, I pull him out of the chair," Guadalupe said. "No movement. As I'm doing abdominal thrust, you can hear a pin drop in the room. Not a single movement."

After three to four attempts of the Heimlich maneuver, the student slowly started to breathe again.

"She is indeed a hero, yes," said teacher Lisa Cox.

Guadalupe's heroic eeforts were recognized Thursday as she was honored with a Citizen's Life Saving Award by the Palm Beach Gardens Fire Department and mayor.

"She didn’t stop until that blockage came out, so I stand in awe of her," Cox said.

The surprise left Guadalupe in tears. And while she was grateful for the accolade, Guadalupe said she credits the schools district's mandatory CPR training she received 12 years ago.

"What teacher wouldn’t do that?" Guadalupe said. "I feel like it’s a very teacherly thing to do. There’s not a teacher I know that would not jump in to action, so I just feel like it’s part of the job."