Palm Beach Gardens Elementary School fundraising for the homeless

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — One mother's search to help those less fortunate in Palm Beach County prompted an entire elementary school to join her fundraiser.

"I was searching for something different for our school," Tracey Hafford said.

Hafford's curiosity led her to the website "Raise Craze" to fundraise.

"The kids weren't selling anything to raise money. They were requesting donations and then as our thank you to the donors we would do acts of kindness," she said.

This PTA mom was working on the behalf of the kids at Palm Beach Gardens Elementary School.

She started a school-wide project to help. "A Different Shade of Love," is a nonprofit that helps the homeless in Palm Beach County.

"I love the idea of this grassroots program," she said.

Hafford and the kids collected for three weeks. Her daughter Blakely was right there with her.

"I just like helping people," Blakely said.

Friday afternoon Hafford met Franky Pierre Paul, the founder of "A Different Shade of Love."

"We picked up brand new sandals, we picked up socks, we picked up backpacks full of hygiene products, books, crossword puzzles, we picked up crocs, we never got crocs before so I think to have a pair of crocs in South Florida is like essential," he said.

Franky said the next move is to get the items to those in need.

"We already know a couple of homeless neighbors who already need certain types of items," he said.

Hafford said the fundraising is twofold, first, it's her way of giving back, and second, teaching a younger generation that kindness enriches us all.

