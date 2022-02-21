Palm Beach County substitute teachers could get pay raise

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In an effort to attract more desperately needed substitute teachers to local classrooms, the Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday will vote to give pay raises to subs.

A new proposal would increase pay rates by $2.50 per hour, bringing the highest substitute teacher pay up to more than $17 an hour.

The School District of Palm Beach County is also considering a plan to allow high school graduates who are at least 18 years old to substitute teach in the classroom.

Both efforts would help with the critical substitute teacher shortage the school district is facing.

According to school board documents, if the pay raises are approved, substitute teachers with 30 to 59 earned college credits/hours would make $14.83 per hour.

Those with an associate's degree or 60 or more earned college credits/hours would make $15.09, while subs with a bachelor's degree or higher would make $16.89.

Retired teachers who substitute in Palm Beach County classrooms would make the highest hourly pay at $17.41.

In addition, the Palm Beach County School Board will vote on a plan to allow adults 18 and older with a high school diploma or equivalent to substitute teach for $14.30 an hour. Those with one to less than 30 earned college credits/hours would make $14.57.

The school board is scheduled to vote on the changes at its Wednesday evening meeting.