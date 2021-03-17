Palm Beach County schools grab-and-go food distribution schedule changes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County announced Wednesday that its grab-and-go food distribution will now be held weekly on Thursdays.

The free meals will be distributed to children 18 years of age and younger, or 22 and younger for ESE, regardless of financial need.

Parents and guardians will receive a box of pantry-style foods including a supply of breakfasts, lunches, snacks, and suppers intended to last for seven days, the district said.

The meals will be distributed at 89 school locations across the district.

Parents do not need to visit their child’s school for food distribution, they can visit any location of their choice.

For a full list of locations and pick-up times, click here.