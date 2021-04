WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County is holding town hall next week to address the needs of Black students.

The event will take place May 5 at Palm Beach Lakes High School's auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

District 7 school board member Dr. Debra Robinson will present the event in conjunction with the Coalition for Black Student Achievement and the Caucus of Black Election Officials.

It will be held both in-person and virtually on the CBSA YouTube page.