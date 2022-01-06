Palm Beach County school district Police Chief Daniel Alexander resigns

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County has lost its second police chief in less than a year.

Daniel Alexander announced Thursday he's resigning to take a new job outside of Florida. His last day will be Jan. 21.

School District of Palm Beach County Daniel Alexander, police chief of the School District of Palm Beach County's Police Department.

Alexander was promoted to chief of the school district's police department in April of last year following the sudden resignation of former Police Chief Frank Kitzerow.

Before joining the school district police department in 2019, Alexander was the chief of the Boca Raton Police Department for more than 13 years.

In his resignation letter Thursday, Alexander said he's joining a county executive management team outside of Florida.

"Over the last several months, we have successfully met significant challenges, to include the continuing pandemic, student wellness deficits and an increase in various threats to school safety," Alexander wrote in his resignation letter.

The district said Alexander was responsible for implementing a SaferWatch solution for Alyssa's Law compliance, launching a reunification initiative for school emergencies, and revising district protocols to more effectively respond to mental health crises.

In a news release, the School District of Palm Beach County said it will conduct a nationwide search for a new police chief.

Details have not been released about who will serve as interim chief when Alexander leaves.