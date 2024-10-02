Palm Beach County school bus driver fired after leaving Suncoast High School student 5 miles from home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County school bus driver has been fired after leaving a student in a park 5 miles from his bus stop earlier this year.

WPTV spoke to Anthony Mancuso, 15, a Suncoast High School student, and his father when the incident occurred in March.

The Palm Beach County School Board voted unanimously on Sept. 18 to fire the driver, Gerald Marston.

If he doesn't appeal the decision, documents show that his termination will take effect Oct. 11.

Mancuso, a 10th-grade student at Suncoast High School in Riviera Beach, said he fell asleep on his way home from school and missed his bus stop at Upland Way and Drexel Road west of West Palm Beach.

The student told WPTV reporter Joel Lopez that Martson then left him at Lake Lytal Park in West Palm Beach, which is miles from his normal drop-off location.

The teen's parents were eventually able to track him down through GPS, although it took them 40 minutes to pick him up.