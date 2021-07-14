Palm Beach County School Board to discuss superintendent's resignation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday will take the first steps in choosing a new superintendent to lead the tenth-largest school district in America.

Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy announced he's resigning effective Oct. 11 after three years on the job to spend more time with his family.

"I'm very happy. I'm happy that, one, we survived until this point. This has been a tumultuous year across the world," Fennoy told WPTV. "I'm very happy that my family is happy. And really, that's all that matters at this point."

According to Wednesday afternoon's school board agenda, Chairman Frank Barbieri will "discuss the Superintendent's resignation and possible next steps."

Barbieri told WPTV he'd like to see a nationwide search for a new superintendent to find someone who is experienced and skilled in both the education and business sectors.

With its roughly 200,000 students, 23,000 staff members, and nearly $4 billion budget, Barbieri said the job calls for someone who can handle the economic and social diversity of Palm Beach County.

"It takes somebody that has experience handling a large organization, hopefully a large school system, to come here to take over for us," Barbieri said. "And that might be a national search to get that candidate."

However, Fennoy argued it will be difficult to conduct a national search because many major cities throughout the U.S. are also looking for superintendents.

"You have two major districts in Florida that are vacant right now," Fennoy said.

The superintendent added that an internal candidate could make for an easier transition for the School District of Palm Beach County.

"I think that's very important so that all the employees can now center their energy with the leadership of whoever that person is," Fennoy said.

The Palm Beach County School Board is scheduled to hold a workshop at 2 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a special meeting in which Fennoy's resignation will be discussed.