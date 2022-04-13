Palm Beach County School Board to discuss 'Parental Rights In Education' law

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the first time since its passage, the Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday will discuss the controversial "Parental Rights In Education" law, dubbed by critics the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Top school district officials are scheduled to present the specific details of the newly passed law to school board members during a workshop on Wednesday afternoon.

The bill, which was signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 28 and will go into effect on July 1, bans classroom instruction on "sexual orientation or gender identity" in kindergarten through third grade, or "in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

In addition, parents and guardians must be notified of all health services offered at their child's school and can decline to receive those services if they wish.

Schools must also provide health screening forms to parents and get their permission before the screening is given to a student.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the 'Parental Rights In Education' bill into law in Pasco County on March 28, 2022.

DeSantis and supporters said the "Parental Rights In Education" law will give parents more control and authority over how their children learn about sexuality and gender identity.

Critics, however, feel the measure is discriminatory and threatens the acceptance and inclusion of LGBTQ students in public schools.

Back in February — before the bill was passed by the Florida Legislature — the Palm Beach County School Board voted to send a letter to Florida lawmakers, officially denouncing the measure and calling it "worrisome."

In the letter, Superintendent Mike Burke and all seven school board members said they "stand firmly against any legislation that would compromise acceptance and respect for our students based on race, religion, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other demographic targeted for discriminatory exclusion."

The group added in the letter that "LGBTQ matters are conversations for older students" and are not discussed in primary grades — meaning elementary school — within the School District of Palm Beach County.

Superintendent Mike Burke of the School District of Palm Beach County

Following the passage of the "Parental Rights In Education" law last month, the School District of Palm Beach County said it will follow the direction of the Florida Department of Education and is now conducting a curriculum review and will remove any books or materials that don't align with the legislation.

The school district confirmed at least two children's books have been removed so far for district review.

The books "I Am Jazz" and "Call Me Max" discuss transgender themes and are no longer accessible to students.

'Call Me Max' by Kyle Lukoff.

The district said schools will be notified once the review process is complete.

According to Palm Beach County School Board documents, discussions on sexual orientation or gender identity in grades 4 through 12 "will be age appropriate and developmentally appropriate."

Wednesday's discussion is the first step as the School District of Palm Beach County works to create its own policy to align with the "Parental Rights In Education" law. The school district's policy is scheduled to be officially adopted on June 15.