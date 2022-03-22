Truth test regarding sexual orientation, gender identity in Florida schools

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday vowed to sign into law a controversial piece of education legislation dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics.

Formally called the "Parental Rights In Education" measure, it bans classroom instruction on "sexual orientation or gender identity" in kindergarten through third grade, or "in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

DeSantis addressed the bill during a news conference in Wesley Chapel on Tuesday morning.

"For our kindergartners, our first graders, our second graders, the classroom instruction they are getting should not be these issues involving sexuality, particularly things like transgenderism where they are telling, being taught that they may be able to change genders," DeSantis said. "That's something parents do not want. That's something a parent would want to engage their student in."

The governor delivered those remarks after being asked about a planned walkout among Disney employees, who are against the contentious legislation.

"I would tell people it's a free country. Do what you believe in. But understand if you are out protesting this bill, you are by definition putting yourself in favor of injecting sexual instruction to 5, 6, and 7-year-old kids," DeSantis said. "I think most people think that's wrong. I think parents especially think that's wrong."

The governor said classroom instruction in kindergarten through third grade should not involve issues of sexuality. In fact, it already does not.

The CPALMS standards from the Florida Department of Education show all of the educational standards that public school teachers must meet and follow.

Under the "Health Education" category, nowhere does it mention anything about sexual orientation or gender identity in those grade levels.

Some of the health-related topics that are taught to students in those age groups include brushing your teeth and covering your mouth for a cough and sneeze.

So unlike DeSantis said, if you are against the "Parental Rights In Education" bill, it does not necessarily mean you are for sexual instruction because, according to the state's own standards, those lessons are already not part of the curriculum for kindergarten through third grade.

The governor argued the purpose of the bill is to give parents and guardians complete control over how their children learn about human sexuality.

According to legislative documents, DeSantis has not yet received the "Parental Rights In Education" measure. Once he does, he has 15 days to sign it into law.

"It will be relatively soon. I don't think it's gonna be tomorrow, but I think it'll be relatively soon," DeSantis said Tuesday.

To see the full CPALMS standards, click here.