Palm Beach County lawmakers weigh in on controversial Florida curriculum changes regarding slavery

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The phrase in the new education curriculum that states some Blacks benefited from slavery is certainly getting reactions from some state lawmakers.

"Reading the headline broke my heart," state Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, D-West Palm Beach, said.

"Personally, I hate the phrase being talked about," state Rep. Rick Roth R-West Palm Beach, said.

The new phrase inserted in the curriculum has brought more attention to Republican-led education in Florida.

"The conservatives are now paying attention to what we teach kids in school, and that's a good thing," Roth said. "The fact people are complaining, and knit picking is telling you there is a little disagreement between what should and should not be taught."

Edmonds said what is happening is only adding to the anxiety many teachers are experiencing.

"I had one teacher walk into a town hall and said, 'Is there hope?'" Edmonds said. "No teacher should ask their legislator, 'Is there hope?'"

Instead, Edmonds is suggesting more families take it upon themselves to offer history lessons at home.

Roth said there may be more room for change.

"Maybe we need to, continually, on a regular basis reevaluate what we're teaching our kids."