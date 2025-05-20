Palm Beach County budgeted for free breakfast, lunch for students amid funding cuts

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WTPV is navigating through funding cuts and the impacts it may have on your school children in Palm Beach County.

U.S. Representative Lois Frankel joined local elected officials and nonprofit leaders Monday morning to discuss the alarming rise in food insecurity impacting school children in the community.

WATCH BELOW: 'We are witnessing the largest cut in food security ever,' Frankel says

Rise in food insecurity impacting students

The urgency of their message is underscored by what Frankel's team said are recent cuts totaling more than $1.5 billion in vital food assistance initiatives initiated by the Trump Administration.

The funding cuts include:



$1 billion slashed from programs designed to deliver fresh produce from local farms to school cafeterias and food banks.

$500 million in suspended deliveries to food banks.

These reductions come at a critical time, with summer break looming for students, many of whom attend Belvedere Elementary. As school cafeterias close, thousands of local children will lose regular access to nutritious meals, coinciding with food banks and community organizations facing diminished resources.

Frankel, alongside speakers such as Florida State Representative Debra Tendrich, CROS Ministries Executive Director Ruth Mageria, United Way's Hunger Relief Division Chair Pam Cahoon, who expressed a growing need of families facing food insecurity but a decrease in supplies.

"We are witnessing the largest cut in food security ever in the history of this country," Frankel emphasized. "These are hardworking people who don’t make a lot of money. As a grandmother, I can tell you— you can’t raise hungry children.”

School Board Member Virginia Savietto was also at the meeting and articulated the urgent need for intervention.

"Food insecurity is a reality for too many families in our community," Savietto stated. "When children don’t eat properly, they can’t focus, they can’t learn, they can’t thrive."

The situation in Palm Beach County is dire as more than 170,000 residents struggle with food insecurity, including over 50,000 children, according to the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

More than half of the students in the county qualify for free or reduced lunch.

The School District of Palm Beach County has taken proactive measures.

Savietto announced that the district has budgeted for free breakfast and lunch for all students for the next three years.

She highlighted the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which allows families to access free meals at over 190 sites across the county throughout the summer.

In the current school year, CEP served 36.3 million meals with 841,000 of those meals provided during the summer.

“With these meals, we are not just addressing hunger; we are investing in our children’s future,” Savietto remarked.

She also noted that the program helps both traditional beneficiaries and those who may be new to seeking assistance, as it does not require families to complete applications.

In light of the funding cuts and increased demand, local leaders encourage community members to support food pantries and organizations aiding families in need. The ongoing battle against food insecurity is compounded by a decrease in supplies while the demand continues to rise.

In related developments, Congressman Brian Mast's office issued a statement defending the Trump Administration’s funding cuts, describing previous food assistance programs as "irresponsible" and asserting that they were not meant to be permanent.

The statement claimed that the USDA had allocated over half a billion dollars for food bank support, emphasizing a focus on strengthening food security and ensuring access to nutritious food rather than providing excessive funding.

For those in need of food assistance this summer, please reach out to local food banks and community organizations, and explore the availability of free meal programs through the Community Eligibility Provision.